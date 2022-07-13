The future of EVs is soaring with the ‘Jetson One’ personal aircraft

Reuters

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday is expected to confirm Michael Barr to the Federal Reserve Board and as the central bank's top banking regulator, a role in which he is set to bolster some rules that were eased during the Trump administration. Senators will hold a confirmation vote on Barr's nomination to the Fed Board on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., followed by a procedural vote on his nomination to be the Fed's vice chair of supervision. At 2:30 p.m., the Senate will hold a confirmation vote on Barr to take the Fed's top banking cop job.