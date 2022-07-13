The future of EVs is soaring with the ‘Jetson One’ personal aircraft
Jetson Aero’s personal aircraft the ‘Jetson One’ has moved onto a new phase of development following an array of successful test commutes.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Jetson Aero’s personal aircraft the ‘Jetson One’ has moved onto a new phase of development following an array of successful test commutes.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman details the impact declining gas prices may have on voters ahead of the midterm elections, in addition to inflation concerns.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Delta.
The ready-to-drink alcohol battle between PepsiCo and Coca-Cola appears to be heating up.
Recession fears in the world's biggest economy deepen as prices jumped to 9.1% – the highest since 1981, piling pressure on the Fed to reign in inflation.
Stocks are falling on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading, and Treasury yields jumped as expectations built for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates drastically to slow the nation’s rocketing inflation. Inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it have been at the center of Wall Street’s sell off this year.
The company's year-to-date capitulation means it is at an investable price level again
New images from James Webb telescope released for everyone to see.
What to watch in markets on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday is expected to confirm Michael Barr to the Federal Reserve Board and as the central bank's top banking regulator, a role in which he is set to bolster some rules that were eased during the Trump administration. Senators will hold a confirmation vote on Barr's nomination to the Fed Board on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., followed by a procedural vote on his nomination to be the Fed's vice chair of supervision. At 2:30 p.m., the Senate will hold a confirmation vote on Barr to take the Fed's top banking cop job.
Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.
Amazon Prime Day could be entering a new chapter.
Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.
Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.
In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]
You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.
(Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’
Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.