Future of Netflix's growth may lie outside the U.S.

Netflix (NFLX) is pressing the play button on new price hikes, announcing rising subscription fees alongside its third-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom lines. The streamer also saw active subscribers grow by 8.8 million to which CFO Spencer Neumann looks to as proof that Netflix is "anywhere near a margin ceiling."

Zacks Investment Management Client Portfolio Manager Brian Mulberry breaks down Netflix's growth outlook and the platform's testing of different types of content.

"Their international exposure, their foreign language commitment to content — now they have subscribers from over a hundred different countries," Mulberry tells Yahoo Finance. "And really, that provides an enormous amount of uplift in terms of new subscribers outside of North America."

SEANA SMITH: When it comes to future growth, where do you see that coming from outside of the fact that, obviously, if they spend a lot on content, have that critical content, unique content, that, of course, is going to keep people staying with Netflix?

BRIAN MULBERRY: Yeah, absolutely. I think the runway for them to grow is going to be outside of the US. Their international exposure, their foreign language commitment to content, you know, now they have subscribers from over 100 different countries. And really, that provides an enormous amount of uplift in terms of new subscribers outside of North America.

I think that's very exciting for the company, and that they really have spent a lot of time and effort creating that foreign language content in multiple languages, obviously geared toward multiple different audiences. And I think that's a really exciting place where Netflix could really enjoy a lot of growth, more so than its competition at this point in time.

BRAD SMITH: Yeah, certainly. And I mean, they, kind of, gave some of that history too on the call, talking about investing heavily to launch global in 2016, taking a disciplined-- disciplined approach to getting to and building profitability as they grew revenue. But, ultimately, here, for-- how this company is also going to tap into different types of streamers that are out there, even internationally?

It also comes with this realization that maybe they do need to do more in sports. And we're going to have one of the first examples of that this quarter here. Where else do you expect them to continue to invest in live sports or in live types of content features that drive some of those international views?

BRIAN MULBERRY: Well, I think live sports is a nice hedge to maybe a protect, a loss of content if the strike with the actors continues for a long period of time. Obviously, you've got a lot of competition there to stream these events. And I do think it would make sense for Netflix to try and at least have some type of a product to offer in order to be competitive in that marketplace.

But you guys mentioned it earlier, they came from renting DVDs a long time ago, and they were able to invest organically and change their business model. And so, we think that they're at a point now with this amount of revenue generation, they can do the same thing again, organically pivot to something that might be better producing in terms of margins and profitability down the road. But without having to over leverage their balance sheet, and that you guys have been talking about interest rates all morning long, that's a really important distinction in this point in time.

If you're having to borrow or finance your future growth today, just like mortgage rates, it's 2 and 1/2 times higher than where you were about 2 and 1/2 to three years ago. And so that's a really important distinction for Netflix. And one of the reasons I think it's getting a lot of attention is that they now have enough free cash flow generating to make these types of bids and changes in product lineups in order to maintain their competitive edge in the peer group.