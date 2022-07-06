U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,845.08
    +13.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,037.68
    +69.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.85
    +39.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.55
    -13.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.13
    -1.37 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -26.70 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0186
    -0.0084 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9040
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,377.18
    +103.58 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +4.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

GameStop announces 4-for-1 stock split

  • GME

Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.

