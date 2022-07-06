GameStop announces 4-for-1 stock split
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- GME
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.
Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick looks at market and sector gains after the close, as well as crude oil and bitcoin prices.
(Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.
Pew estimates the money rolled over from 401(k) plans to IRAs in 2018 alone could have raised savers’ fees by nearly $1 billion that year.
The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.
Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.
The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Enjoy Technology shares are trading after filing for bankruptcy.
BYD snatched the No. 1 spot from Tesla in another show of its resilience.
Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won
(Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaWall Street Says a Recessi
Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.
The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.
Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to report that Voyager Digital has filed for bankruptcy after suspending consumer withdrawals earlier in the week.
In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down technical charts for the U.S. dollar index, commodities, and bitcoin.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection just weeks after getting a lifeline from billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, citing market volatility and the collapse of a hedge fund it had lent money to. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier
Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 18% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock's movements completely correlated with the moves of other financial-technology (fintech) stocks during the month, showing that investors aren't interested in stocks like PayPal right now. For the fintech sector, you could look at The Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ: FINX), in which PayPal stock has a nearly 6% allocation.
(Bloomberg) -- Washington’s latest move to restrain Beijing from fostering its chipmaking industry is powering China’s semiconductor stocks as the US restrictions could fire up support for homegrown technology.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaWall Street Sa
To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...