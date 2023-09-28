U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

GameStop names Ryan Cohen CEO, stocks on track for losing month and quarter: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

GameStop (GME) named billionaire Ryan Cohen its CEO effective immediately. The company appointed Cohen Executive Chairman a few months ago, while also firing CEO Matthew Furlong. On Wall Street, stocks are on track for a rough September and quarterly close. Tomorrow marks both the end of the month and the third quarter, with Dow (^DJI), Nasdaq (^IXIC), and S&P 500 (^GSPC) all set to close significantly lower. In the fitness sector, shares of Peloton (PTON) are jumping after the company announced a five-year strategic partnership with Lululemon (LULU). Yahoo Finance trending tickers today include: Micron (MU), Palantir (PLTR), and PayPal (PYPL).

Top guests today include:
9 a.m. ET: Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors Chief Investment Strategist, US SPDR Business
9:10 a.m. ET: Katon Dawson, Former Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Surrogate for the Nikki Haley campaign
9:30 a.m. ET: Doug Holtz-Eakin, Fmr. Congressional Budget Office Director
10 a.m. ET: Howard Dean, former Governor of Vermont, former DNC Chair
11 a.m. ET: Frances Newton Stacy, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy
11:40 a.m. ET: Max Rhodes, Faire Co-Founder & CEO