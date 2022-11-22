What Gap needs to do to save the brand
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on whether or not Gap will be able to recover this holiday season.
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.
Novavax said on Monday it delivered a notice to Gavi to terminate the COVID-19 vaccine sale agreement with immediate effect, citing the alliance's failure to procure the 350 million doses it had agreed to buy in May last year for the COVAX facility, a global vaccine distribution program. "It is clear that Novavax will not be able to meet its commitment to manufacture" the doses under the agreement for COVAX before the end of 2022, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters. More than 18 months after signing the advance purchase agreement, Novavax has not been able to make a single dose available to COVAX from the contractually stipulated sites to-date, Gavi said.
Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.
In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]
High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.
Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.
With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.9x Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) may be sending very bearish signals at...
Higher production and commodity price realizations aid BP's earnings in Q3.
Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]
Let's talk about the popular Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively...
When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu
Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of February to...
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
In today's video we will look at two Technology giants, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to determine which stock is the better buy right now. Both of these companies combine for over 12% weighting within the S&P 500 and both companies are very well run, but only one of these stocks is the clear buy right now.
It's been an especially difficult year for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Innovative businesses that offer industry-changing potential can deliver big gains when the next bull market inevitably arrives. What follows are three remarkable growth stocks beaten down more than 90% from their respective all-time highs that can double your money by 2025.