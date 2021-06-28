U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,290.61
    +9.91 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,283.27
    -150.57 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,500.51
    +140.12 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,322.34
    -12.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.77
    -1.28 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6130
    -0.1470 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,638.33
    +2,083.69 (+6.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.42
    +21.01 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Gary Sinise, the actor behind Lieutenant Dan, on supporting troops returning home

Actor and advoacte Gary Sinise joined Yahoo Finance to discuss vertarn support initatives.

