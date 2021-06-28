Gary Sinise, the actor behind Lieutenant Dan, on supporting troops returning home

MarketWatch

AMC Entertainment’s shares on Monday were too fast and too furious for short sellers; while Dave & Buster’s stock (PLAY) mentions on community-investing platforms elicited some skepticism. The ninth installment of Vin Diesel’s “Fast & Furious” franchise pulled down $70 million over its opening weekend after opting for a theater-only release, potentially marking a major turning point for a film industry that turned to a streaming model during the ravages of the COVID pandemic. It has been hard to find any group of investors more thrilled by the continuing financial success of the movie franchise, led by fictional hero Dom Toretto and his merry group of Corona-drinking street racers, than retail investors committed to holding shares of AMC.