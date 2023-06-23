Gary Vaynerchuk: Advertising Industry 'incredibly detached' from business results

Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia, believes that the current advertising industry is 'incredibly detached' from business results. In an interview with Yahoo Finance from the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival, Vaynerchuk says many in the industry are looking ahead to AI, while still relying on traditional advertising methods. As a result, Vaynerchuk argues, they are not paying attention to the present, which is social media focused. Listen to find out why Vaynerchuk believes that the biggest brands in the world are 'missing the mark' when it comes to their advertising.