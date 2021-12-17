Gary Vaynerchuk: 'There is incredible value of the smart contract' and NFTS are the key

Motley Fool

In 2018, special agent Elvis Chan of the FBI told The Wall Street Journal, "Every American person should assume all of their data is [on the dark web]." Unfortunately, the situation is actually getting worse as the proliferation of connected devices, cloud computing, and remote work has introduced new vulnerabilities. Not surprisingly, organizations around the globe are looking to bolster their defenses, and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have the software and the services that can help.