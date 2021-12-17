Gary Vaynerchuk: 'There is incredible value of the smart contract' and NFTS are the key
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Entrepreneur and VeeFriends Creator & CEO Gary Vaynerchuk joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his NFT line's brand deal with toy manufacturer Mattel, the outlook and multi-use capabilities of the NFT market, and the cultural impact of NFTs as brands and companies move into developing within various metaverse platforms.