U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,649.56
    -19.11 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,540.53
    -357.11 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.91
    +50.47 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,175.51
    +23.06 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.63
    -1.75 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0074 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3970
    -0.0250 (-1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3257
    -0.0065 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7150
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,742.10
    -1,438.11 (-2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.16
    -29.99 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

Gary Vaynerchuk: 'There is incredible value of the smart contract' and NFTS are the key

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Entrepreneur and VeeFriends Creator & CEO Gary Vaynerchuk joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his NFT line's brand deal with toy manufacturer Mattel, the outlook and multi-use capabilities of the NFT market, and the cultural impact of NFTs as brands and companies move into developing within various metaverse platforms.

Recommended Stories

  • Genfit Shares Rally After Ipsen Buys Rights To Its Late-Stage Kidney Disease Treatment Hopeful

    Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) has entered into a long-term strategic partnership to develop, manufacture, and commercialize and Genfit SA's (NASDAQ: GNFT) elafibranor for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Under the agreement, Ipsen will pay Genfit up to €480 million, including an upfront cash payment of €120 million and milestone payments up to €360 million, plus tiered double-digit royalties of up to 20%. Ipsen will also invest €28 million via equity, representing 8% post-issuance in Genfit. Genfit re

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    FEATURES - MAIN The U.S. stock market hasn’t followed the script in 2021. The index returned 26% through Dec. 16, well ahead of the roughly 10% gain projected, on average, by strategists at the start of the year.

  • First, Stocks Will Plunge, Says This Market Veteran. A Huge Rally Will Follow.

    Former Barron’s Roundtable member Felix Zulauf sees the S&P falling by a third, aiding traders and terrifying buy-and-holders. How he’d protect portfolios.

  • FedEx reveals a stunning stat that shows the job market is really hot

    FedEx is getting inundated with job applications.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In 2018, special agent Elvis Chan of the FBI told The Wall Street Journal, "Every American person should assume all of their data is [on the dark web]." Unfortunately, the situation is actually getting worse as the proliferation of connected devices, cloud computing, and remote work has introduced new vulnerabilities. Not surprisingly, organizations around the globe are looking to bolster their defenses, and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have the software and the services that can help.

  • Rivian Tumbles to Lowest Since IPO After Production Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares fell to the lowest level since they started trading last month after the electric-truck maker’s debut earnings report revealed a slower-than-expected increase in production.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in New StudyDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economi

  • Dow under pressure, stocks on pace for a losing week

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses today's market action as stocks trade lower this week.

  • The Worst Mistake AMC Investors Can Make Right Now

    Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is symbolic of the meme stock movement and maintains a cult-like status with investors to this day. AMC has some red flags that investors should consider as they hold on for dear life (HODL). The bull case for AMC is simple at first glance.

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

    Investors have their attention on other EV names so far this week, but Nio will be in the news this weekend.

  • Don't Buy Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 2 Surefire Stocks for Long-Term Investors

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and SEMrush (NYSE: SEMR) haven't been the best-performing stocks in 2021. SEMrush went public in late March, and it has already fallen over 40% from its all-time high. Palantir is down 20% year to date and nearly 60% from its high mark.

  • Kinder Morgan and Its 6.6% Yield: Bear vs. Bull

    If you are looking for a high-yield investment, Kinder Morgan looks pretty attractive. But that doesn't mean there aren't some risks involved.

  • Apple stock is smack in the middle of a perfect storm: strategist

    Apple's stock is benefiting from a tidal-wave of year end positives, explains one veteran strategist.

  • Elon Musk teases huge job number at Austin-area Tesla factory as analysts brace for major production impact

    Production is expected to start any day now at the Tesla electric vehicle plant east of Austin. Analysts tell ABJ the factory is critical to for the company to meet the ambitions goals of CEO Elon Musk. As one analyst put it, "We view the Austin buildout as the most strategic endeavor for Musk & Co. in the last five years."

  • Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'

    In Boeing Co's factory of the future, immersive 3-D engineering designs will be twinned with robots that speak to each other, while mechanics around the world will be linked by $3,500 HoloLens headsets made by Microsoft Corp. It is a snapshot of an ambitious new Boeing strategy to unify sprawling design, production and airline services operations under a single digital ecosystem - in as little as two years. Critics say Boeing has repeatedly made similar bold pledges on a digital revolution, with mixed results.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    What happened Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Friday morning following the abrupt departure of Daniel Ammann, a longtime GM executive who was most recently CEO of GM's important Cruise self-driving subsidiary.

  • JPMorgan Bosses Hooked on WhatsApp Fuel $200 Million Penalty

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages -- a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wa

  • Micron Technology Stock Before Earnings: Buy or Sell?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has popped impressively since the middle of October thanks to changing sentiments on Wall Street, as analysts now expect the memory market to remain healthy in the wake of strong personal computer (PC) and server sales. This is a notable turnaround for Micron considering that the stock has been hammered for most of 2021. The market assumed that memory demand would fall, resulting in oversupply and causing a memory price bust that would hurt Micron.

  • QuantumScape Announced More Business. The Stock’s Reaction Highlights a Shift.

    QuantumScape announced a new business partner---an unidentified luxury auto maker that is interested in the startup's EV battery technology.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Skids To Key Support After Frenzied Metaverse Rally

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?