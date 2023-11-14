Gas prices have fallen, but shelter costs prop inflation up

October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed inflation remained steady month-over-month, and up only 3.2% for year-over-year while core inflation was up 0.2% month-over-month and 4% year-over-year. The report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics also revealed that energy inflation was down 2.5% month-over-month and down 4.5% year-over-year. This was reflected in the national average gas prices which, as of November 14, was $3.35, according to AAA. Yahoo Finance Senior Business Reporter Ines Ferré joins Yahoo Finance to break down report and what all these numbers mean for consumers.

