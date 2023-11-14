Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,489.71
    +78.16 (+1.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,803.71
    +465.84 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.12
    +284.37 (+2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.42
    +78.92 (+4.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    +0.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.30
    +17.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.80 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0159 (+1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4570
    -0.1750 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    +0.0201 (+1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7160
    -0.9600 (-0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,143.38
    -621.93 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    756.03
    -8.33 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.47
    +14.64 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,695.93
    +110.82 (+0.34%)
     

Gas prices have fallen, but shelter costs prop inflation up

Nicholas Jacobino and Akiko Fujita

October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed inflation remained steady month-over-month, and up only 3.2% for year-over-year while core inflation was up 0.2% month-over-month and 4% year-over-year. The report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics also revealed that energy inflation was down 2.5% month-over-month and down 4.5% year-over-year. This was reflected in the national average gas prices which, as of November 14, was $3.35, according to AAA. Yahoo Finance Senior Business Reporter Ines Ferré joins Yahoo Finance to break down report and what all these numbers mean for consumers.

