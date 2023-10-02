Gas prices: Refinery maintenance becoming factor in regional trends

Crude oil prices are pulling back while still remaining elevated. Coming off of the summer's cyclical demand highs, what should consumers be expecting for gas prices for the rest of 2023? Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain which direction gas prices are moving based on regional trends and seasonal demand heading into the fall 2023 season.

"Because of that maintenance, the West Coast has been really the only region of the country that's seen prices going up," De Haan explains. "Everyone else, the refinery maintenance is being offset by seasonally weak gasoline demand."

