U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,633.51
    +11.07 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,517.94
    +113.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,494.51
    +62.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.46
    -1.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.29
    -3.03 (-4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    -0.0360 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6000
    -0.5360 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,227.93
    +176.85 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.23
    +1.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.77
    -2.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,843.70
    +51.90 (+0.16%)
     

Gas prices tumble ahead of holiday travel, Cava stock pops: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Gas prices are nearing their lowest level in about a year, with the national average falling to $3.14 a gallon according to AAA. On Wall Street, shares of Cava Group (CAVA) are soaring now that its lockup period is coming to an end. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Oracle (ORCL), Moderna (MRNA), and Nio (NIO).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:00 p.m. ET - Brad Neuman, Alger Director of Market Strategy
3:35 p.m. ET - Don Butler, Thomvest Ventures Managing Director
3:45 p.m. ET - Fred Havemeyer, Macquarie Lead Software Equity Research Analyst
4:10 p.m. ET - Ethan Powell, Impact Shares CEO
4:35 p.m. ET - Danielle Hale, Realtor.com Chief Economist

