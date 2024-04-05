GE Vernova has 'multi-year pathway' to profitability: Analyst

General Electric (GE) has successfully split its business into three independent companies, with GE Vernova (GEV) representing the energy-focused division. RBC Capital Markets Analyst Chris Dendrinos joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his bullish initiation of coverage on GE Vernova, rating the stock as Outperform with a $160 price target.

Dendrinos explains that with "multi-national conglomerate[s]," funds are often invested in certain parts of the business while others remain underinvested. With General Electric's company splitting into standalone businesses, he believes all investments for GE Vernova will be directed into the energy business, boosting transformation efforts.

When asked about competition concerns, Dendrinos says that GE Vernova is a "leader" in all of its segments. However, he notes that on the wind front, Siemens Energy (ENR.DE) could be a competitor, and in the power segment, Mitsubishi (6503.T) could pose a challenge.

Dendrinos highlights that GE Vernova has a "multi-year pathway" to financial improvement, emphasizing that it will be a long-term effort to reach normalization. Nevertheless, he believes the company will eventually achieve the desired free cash flow, which should boost the stock's valuation.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith