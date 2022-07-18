General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

Reuters

Bank of America has set aside around $200 million for a regulatory matter connected to the unauthorized use of personal phones, its chief financial officer Alastair Borthwick said on Monday, adding that he expects the matter to be settled soon. Last year, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic. The remainder, roughly $200 million, is earmarked for other probes into how the bank kept track of employee communications on their personal devices, like cell phones, Borthwick said.