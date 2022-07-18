General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans
- GE
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.
"Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.
GE Vernova will be the name of General Electric ’s power business when it splits off from the company in 2024. The other two companies will be called GE Aerospace and GE HealthCare. The healthcare business is expected to split off in early 2023, and GE said the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker “GEHC.”
