General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

JULIE HYMAN: Well, we are taking a look at some of those big earnings reports that we are getting today this morning. We're also looking at some of that came out after the close. Let's start with General Electric here. The shares are accelerating to the downside. They're now off by more than 5%. The company's adjusted earnings per share actually beat estimates. Sales came in, in line. But there are some important misses that we have to talk about, Brian Sozzi.

First of all, free cash flow, which has always been an important metric for General Electric, was negative $880 million. That is worse than had been estimated by analysts. And the company said, for the year, it had given a forecast, and it's actually going to come in toward the lower end of that forecast. Now, it's being affected by the stuff that a lot of other places are being affected by, including higher costs, but doesn't seem to be navigating its way terribly well through them.

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah, Julie, the light bulb really dimmed for GE in this quarter. And it was just a really--

JULIE HYMAN: Eh.

BRIAN SOZZI: Oh.

JULIE HYMAN: They don't make light bulbs anymore. Come on.

BRIAN SOZZI: Whatever, you know what I'm saying. To me, they still make light bulbs. Nonetheless, a really challenging quarter here. And, you know, GE came out of the block three months ago really fired up. We're going to deliver these this big earnings report. We're going to blow away Street estimates. And I think a reality check has come to CEO Larry Culp and his well-paid executive team over there at General Electric, saying, earnings are going to come at the lower end of a $2.80 to $3.50 full year range.

And you read into this report, which I think you need a PhD in rocket science to actually properly analyze, gee, at this point. You see margins down in the renewable energy business, GE talking about delayed customer orders. It appears that customers are just waiting to order things because the prices continue to increase, or GE's pushing through higher price increases. Healthcare business, margins under pressure. Not a good quarter at a GE, not inspiring. Top ticker on the Yahoo Finance platform.

JULIE HYMAN: And remember, of course, just as a reminder to folks, the company is in the process of splitting itself up into aviation, health, power. And if you look at those separately, you mentioned the margins in the renewable energy business. The sales were also down 12%, and it said it saw-- it's seeing weak near-term demand for wind turbines in the United States. Healthcare sales were up 1%. It saw some part shortages there.

Aviation, I guess, was the relative bright spot. Orders there were up by 31%. And we've been talking a lot about the Russia effect on various companies. This company recorded a $200 million pretax charge related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So those were some of the other tidbits, I guess, in this report, Sozz.

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah, I'd be watching Steven Tusa over at JPMorgan. He has historically really moved GE stock. After a quarter like this, if I was in his shoes, I would probably come out here and savage GE. Has done this before. Not a good quarter. I'd be watching out for updated research and a price target from Tusa in the days ahead.