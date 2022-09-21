General Mills stock jumps on earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live checks out General Mills' stock amid its latest earnings beat.
(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she expects slowing growth from higher borrowing costs will make next year feel like a recession for millions of people, even if the global economy avoids a technical downturn. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Rates Heading HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Los
Meta is reportedly planning on reducing its workforce in an effort to cut costs
Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss housing affordability following Fed Chair Powell's recent comments on interest rates and inflation.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors look at the state of the housing market and inflation amid the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.
(Bloomberg) -- US stocks swung wildly and the rout in Treasuries eased after investors speculated that the Federal Reserve may have become as hawkish as it will be during its battle against inflation.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Rates Heading HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTrump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraud
Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.
Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.
Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...
U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector reactions to the Fed's latest interest rate hike, as well as looking at volatility, bitcoin prices, and the Swedish kroner in currency markets.
At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.
A day after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares plunged due to the company warning that supply chain issues would eat into third-quarter results, investors are warming to the stock again. Shares of Ford were up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday on hopes that the company's issues, though severe, will be temporary. On Tuesday, Ford quantified the toll these issues were taking.
Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.
Stocks took a sharp turn lower to end a choppy session Wednesday, sinking after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 75 basis point rate hike but also lifted its forecast for a peak in rates above market expectations. Stocks gave up initial gains following the Fed decision, then flipped between gains and losses during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, before taking a turn to new lows late in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped around 522 points, or 1.7%, to