General Motors and Pepsi report, Tesla on deck: Yahoo Finance

A busy day for Wall Street kicked off with earnings from big names, including General Motors (GM), PepsiCo (PEP), UPS (UPS), and Spotify (SPOT). General Motors topped estimates while also raising its full-year guidance. The automaker credited truck sales in North America for much of its strong quarter. PepsiCo also topped expectations, which was helped by strong sales in its international division. After the bell today, investors are gearing up for Tesla (TSLA) earnings. The electric carmaker has been under immense pressure lately, with shares down over 40% year-to-date. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Marvell Technology (MRVL), Ford (F), and Riot Platforms (RIOT).

Key guests include:

9:30 a.m. ET - Veronica Willis, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Global Investment Strategist

9:45 a.m. ET - Paul Jacobson, General Motors CFO

10 a.m. ET - Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs Global Chief equity strategist

11:30 a.m. ET - Orphe Divounguy, Zillow Senior Economist