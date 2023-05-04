Generative AI an 'exponential weapon' for cyber criminals, says corporate governance leader

Cyber attacks increased by 38 percent globally in 2022 compared to 2021, according to a study from Check Point Research. In its report, the firm warns it's likely the number of cyber attacks is only going to grow. In February, for example, Dole (DOLE) revealed it suffered a ransomware attack. And before that, in January, T-Mobile (TMUS) said in a regulatory filing that a "bad actor" had accessed the personal data of 37 million customers.

With these sorts of attacks unlikely to stop any time soon, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and GoPuff board member Betsy Atkins says companies need to be on top of their cybersecurity training, especially with the rise of generative AI. "With generative AI, I'm horrified at the exponential weapon we put in the cyber criminals hands," Atkins told Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Atkins noted in particular, the ability for generative AI to be used to impersonate others, saying that employees need to be trained to detect more sophisticated threats.

