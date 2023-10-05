Generative AI is a ‘top priority’ for many CEOs: KPMG U.S. CEO

KPMG released its 2023 CEO Outlook survey, giving insight into how CEOs are gauging economic conditions. KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the survey's findings.

"Seventy-two percent of CEOs said that [generative AI] was their top investment priority," Knopp explains, also noting the overall executive confidence: "Seventy-seven percent of CEOs are still confident about the growth prospects of their companies over the next three years."

On a potential recession, Knopp says its duration "should be fairly short and not overly severe" but that there was "a lot of fog... on the horizon and it's really hard to know whether a recession will hit."

