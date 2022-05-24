Georgia primary election tests Trump's hold on the GOP
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary and what it says about the split in the GOP.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary and what it says about the split in the GOP.
Elon Musk is an unconventional CEO. The chief executive of Tesla recently decided that meddling in political affairs was no longer taboo. The billionaire has thus redefined the CEO's role just as governments -- think Florida, with Disney and the "Don't Say Gay" bill -- are trying to force companies to remain neutral on social issues and concern themselves mainly with their products and services.
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sacked his third chief executive officer at Petroleo Brasileiro SA in a clear sign that the state-controlled oil giant will come under pressure to combat fuel inflation in an election year.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decli
When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.
"Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said of the incendiary post.
Copyright protection for one of Disney's iconic characters is set to expire soon without an extension from Congress.
Jason Furman says inflation will persist as he says markets have misjudged how high the Federal Reserve will need to lift interest rates
Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt shortly after his invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s top military intelligence official said.
The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.
Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski weighs in on today's market action and explains why he's not bullish on the stocks continuing to bounce back.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details how Russian forces are blocking Ukraine's supply chains from exporting wheat and food, causing a ripple effect across European and Asian countries.
(Bloomberg) -- The US is on the on the verge of stagflation and markets are under-discounting gains in consumer prices, according to Bob Prince of Bridgewater Associates, marking the latest grim warning about risks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would Interven
Chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie asked police to clear the room in central London after repeatedly being interrupted by members of the audience.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapThe Turkish lira plunged the most since a rout late last year, as a steep drawdown in
Pony Ma, the low-profile founder of tech giant Tencent Holdings, created a social media stir over the weekend by reposting an article on China's economy, an unusual breaking of silence by a Chinese tech mogul on an increasingly sensitive topic. The article, which Ma reposted early on Saturday, lamented that there were few people in China willing to speak up about the pressures facing the country's economy and businesses. Screenshots of Ma's post on his WeChat "moments" feed went viral on the Twitter-like Weibo, where searches surged for his Chinese name, Ma Huateng.
“The magnitude of uncertainty is greater than we’ve seen in a long time,” said PayPal boss Dan Schulman.
A U.S. appeals court on Monday blocked a controversial Florida law that would ban Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites from moderating political speech
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that more than 6 in 10 Donald Trump voters agree that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.
As the war drags on, the economic toll around the world goes higher. The latest danger is a shortage of food in many places far from Ukraine.
(Bloomberg Law) -- It’s unconstitutional for Florida to stop social media platforms from banning politicians, a federal appeals court said Monday.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapThe state’s Republicans crafted a law last