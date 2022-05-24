U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.69
    -84.06 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,475.21
    -405.03 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,139.61
    -395.67 (-3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.07
    -42.69 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.07
    -0.22 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.30
    +13.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.23 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7450
    -0.1140 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2518
    -0.0070 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4350
    -1.4530 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,872.70
    -1,308.01 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.94
    -12.88 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.93
    -18.51 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Georgia primary election tests Trump's hold on the GOP

Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary and what it says about the split in the GOP.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Promises a Big Surprise for the Midterm Elections

    Elon Musk is an unconventional CEO. The chief executive of Tesla recently decided that meddling in political affairs was no longer taboo. The billionaire has thus redefined the CEO's role just as governments -- think Florida, with Disney and the "Don't Say Gay" bill -- are trying to force companies to remain neutral on social issues and concern themselves mainly with their products and services.

  • Bolsonaro Raises Pressure on Petrobras After Firing CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sacked his third chief executive officer at Petroleo Brasileiro SA in a clear sign that the state-controlled oil giant will come under pressure to combat fuel inflation in an election year.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decli

  • Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

    When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.

  • Trump Shares Post Suggesting 'Civil War'

    "Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said of the incendiary post.

  • Disney Could Lose Iconic Character Rights Over Politics

    Copyright protection for one of Disney's iconic characters is set to expire soon without an extension from Congress.

  • Even a recession wouldn’t cure inflation, former Obama adviser says

    Jason Furman says inflation will persist as he says markets have misjudged how high the Federal Reserve will need to lift interest rates

  • Assassins tried to kill Putin two months ago

    Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt shortly after his invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s top military intelligence official said.

  • Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

    The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.

  • Markets: ‘I am very concerned’ rally won’t persist long term, financial advisor says

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski weighs in on today's market action and explains why he's not bullish on the stocks continuing to bounce back.

  • Russia blockades Ukraine from exporting goods, invoking an international food crisis

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details how Russian forces are blocking Ukraine's supply chains from exporting wheat and food, causing a ripple effect across European and Asian countries.

  • Bridgewater Sees US on the Cusp of Stagflation: Davos Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is on the on the verge of stagflation and markets are under-discounting gains in consumer prices, according to Bob Prince of Bridgewater Associates, marking the latest grim warning about risks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would Interven

  • Shell forced to pause shareholder meeting as climate protesters chant ‘we will stop you’

    Chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie asked police to clear the room in central London after repeatedly being interrupted by members of the audience.

  • Turkey’s Lira Defenseless During Worst Selloff Since 2021 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapThe Turkish lira plunged the most since a rout late last year, as a steep drawdown in

  • Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy

    Pony Ma, the low-profile founder of tech giant Tencent Holdings, created a social media stir over the weekend by reposting an article on China's economy, an unusual breaking of silence by a Chinese tech mogul on an increasingly sensitive topic. The article, which Ma reposted early on Saturday, lamented that there were few people in China willing to speak up about the pressures facing the country's economy and businesses. Screenshots of Ma's post on his WeChat "moments" feed went viral on the Twitter-like Weibo, where searches surged for his Chinese name, Ma Huateng.

  • Here’s How CEOs from PayPal and Nasdaq, Plus a Senator, View the Risk of Recession

    “The magnitude of uncertainty is greater than we’ve seen in a long time,” said PayPal boss Dan Schulman.

  • US appeals court rejects Florida social media law, finds tech giants have First Amendment rights

    A U.S. appeals court on Monday blocked a controversial Florida law that would ban Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites from moderating political speech

  • Poll: 61% of Trump voters agree with idea behind 'great replacement' conspiracy theory

    A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that more than 6 in 10 Donald Trump voters agree that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”

  • Duterte hits Putin: I kill criminals, not children, elders

    Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.

  • 4 ways Russia is wrecking the global economy

    As the war drags on, the economic toll around the world goes higher. The latest danger is a shortage of food in many places far from Ukraine.

  • Florida Can't Stop Social Media Companies From Banning Politicians, Court Rules

    (Bloomberg Law) -- It’s unconstitutional for Florida to stop social media platforms from banning politicians, a federal appeals court said Monday.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drags Tech Lower: Markets WrapThe state’s Republicans crafted a law last