Germany to Suspend Borrowing Limit Amid Budget Crisis

BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised on Friday to finalise the 2024 budget by the end of this year, in a video message that sought to reassure spooked citizens and investors in Europe's largest economy after a court ruling tore up its spending plans. Scholz's government was forced to freeze most of its new spending commitments after the constitutional court last week declared unconstitutional its plans to re-allocate pandemic funds to green projects and industry subsidies, wiping billions from the federal budget. "We will carefully revise next year's budget in light of the judgement - swiftly, but with the necessary care," Scholz said in a video posted on social media platform X.