Getty Images partnering with Nvidia over AI image generator

Getty Images (GETY) will be partnering with chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) to build out its own AI-powered image generator. Yahoo Finance's Diane King Hall, Josh Schafer, and Pras Subramanian take a look back on Getty's lawsuit against AI art generator Stability AI and what the stock image supplier's pivot in the artificial intelligence space could mean.

