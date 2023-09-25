U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,337.44
    +17.38 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,006.88
    +43.04 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,271.32
    +59.51 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.24
    +7.74 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    -10.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.46 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5420
    +0.1040 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8460
    +0.4860 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,280.20
    -205.05 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.98
    +3.47 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.99
    -59.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,678.62
    +276.21 (+0.85%)
     

Getty Images partnering with Nvidia over AI image generator

Diane King Hall and Luke Carberry Mogan

Getty Images (GETY) will be partnering with chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) to build out its own AI-powered image generator. Yahoo Finance's Diane King Hall, Josh Schafer, and Pras Subramanian take a look back on Getty's lawsuit against AI art generator Stability AI and what the stock image supplier's pivot in the artificial intelligence space could mean.

