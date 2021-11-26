GiftYa: New gift card platform eliminates plastic gift cards

New startup GiftYa creates a new cyber gift card platform for customers to transact, focusing on combating fraud. The platform eliminates the need for plastic gift cards, is personalized, and makes e-gifts exchangeable.

JASON WOLFE: And what we know about gift cards is that they could be lost and stolen. There's actually fraudulent activity that could be-- that can occur on them, because they're anonymous forms of currency. And the new concept is a card-linked gift.

So a gift for, say, Starbucks, you'll get a text message. You'll click on that text. You'll then link your Visa or Mastercard that's in your current pocket. When you go to Starbucks, you may forget you even have it. You don't have to worry about carrying it around. When you swipe that Visa or Mastercard that you registered, we'll see the transaction, and we'll credit your card, your Visa or Mastercard, with the gift amount.

So eliminates fraud, saves the planet, no plastics. It's personalized. It solves a lot of the problems in the gift card space that I knew very intimately as the founder of giftcards.com We have the ability to exchange. So if you got a Starbucks gift, and you didn't want it, you could exchange it for Dunkin' Donuts or even a Visa card. Exchange it for a Visa card, and we'll ship you out a Visa card.

