Gig workers likely undercounted in jobs data: Expert

Following the November jobs report, a new study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston finds gig workers might be underrepresented in labor data, making it more difficult to fully assess labor market conditions.

Niskanen Center Senior Employee Policy Analyst Matt Darling joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the gig economy and current trends in this area of the workforce.

Darling says defining and tracking gig jobs is challenging, noting “it’s really hard to count them” and part-time workers are currently at historic lows. Darling expects gig worker demographics to resemble part-timers —which primarily includes non-white demographics who at times find challenges participating in the full-time labor market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.