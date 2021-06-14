U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.48
    -10.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,242.39
    -237.21 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,121.67
    +52.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,328.95
    -6.86 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.07
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.50
    -13.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    28.03
    -0.12 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    +0.0370 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4109
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0190
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,125.86
    +2,934.31 (+7.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.78
    +33.94 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.68
    +12.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

Gigpro allows restaurant workers to find temporary jobs amid labor crunch

Ben Ellsworth, GigPro Founder and CEO joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss his company and how they link restaurant workers with restaurants that need employees.

Recommended Stories