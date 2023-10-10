Global growth still 'slow, uneven' while risks on downside: IMF researcher

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a slowdown in its global growth outlook and anticipates inflation to remain elevated through 2025 for most central banks.

Petya Koeva Brooks, IMF Deputy Director in the Research Department, joins Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger to discuss the conditions hindering global economic growth, while commenting on the ramifications from global events like the Israel-Hamas conflict's impact on oil prices and China's crackdown on property developers Evergrande (3333.HK, EGRNF) and Country Garden (2007.HK, CTRYF).

"We have downgraded our forecast for China and part of that has been due to the impact of the ongoing real estate crisis," Koeva Brooks says. "And the question is, again, to what extent that would have broader implications. We do think the authorities have the necessary tools to handle the ongoing situation."

