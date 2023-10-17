Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.20
    -0.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.65
    +13.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,533.75
    -34.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.05
    +18.98 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    +1.05 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    +0.1350 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7680
    +0.2420 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,535.94
    +133.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.02
    +2.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,675.21
    +44.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,040.29
    +381.26 (+1.20%)
     

Global market for anti-obesity drugs could reach $100B by 2030: Goldman Sachs

Yahoo Finance

A report from Goldman Sachs predicts that the total addressable market globally for weight loss drugs could reach $100 billion dollars in sales by 2030. The current market is estimated to be at $6 billion globally. Weight management medications like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (NVO) have caught the attention of consumers and investors alike recently, as analysts have called into question the medication's affect on regular and fast food sales in stores like Walmart (WMT).

Yahoo Finance reporters Josh Schafer, Alexandra Canal, and Pras Subramanian break down the study from Goldman Sachs and the potential these drugs have going forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

