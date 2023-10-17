Global market for anti-obesity drugs could reach $100B by 2030: Goldman Sachs

A report from Goldman Sachs predicts that the total addressable market globally for weight loss drugs could reach $100 billion dollars in sales by 2030. The current market is estimated to be at $6 billion globally. Weight management medications like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (NVO) have caught the attention of consumers and investors alike recently, as analysts have called into question the medication's affect on regular and fast food sales in stores like Walmart (WMT).

Yahoo Finance reporters Josh Schafer, Alexandra Canal, and Pras Subramanian break down the study from Goldman Sachs and the potential these drugs have going forward.

