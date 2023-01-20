Globalization retreats for first time since World War II
Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo explains the chart of the day illustrating how globalization has slowed in recent years.
Quarterly results suggest that some of the fears investors had about the lender's business were overblown.
After two decades of staying privately held, big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in Sept. 2020. While the company boasts several U.S. government agencies as well as brand-name commercial sector companies on its client roster, Wall Street has expressed concerns about Palantir's near-term growth rate. Palantir is off to a great start in 2023, and although some of the analyst concerns are valid, its valuation looks appealing for long-term investors.
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 0.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.
There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.
In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]
Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.
In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued auto stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Auto Stocks According To Hedge Funds. The automotive industry has been plagued by multiple problems apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the constrained Asia Pacific […]
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.
The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.
Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.
Richard Edelman, CEO of one of the world's largest communications agencies, spoke out against Twitter at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Despite buyer protests in China over recent Tesla (TSLA) price cuts on the mainland, it seems the move overall has been a huge hit for the EV maker. Wedbush Securities conducted a survey of over 500 prospective EV buyers in China to gauge their reaction to Tesla’s price cuts. The results proved to be quite positive for Tesla’s prospects in the ultra-competitive EV market.
The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.
Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?
Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).
Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVS Health (CVS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
The U.S. hit the $31 trillion debt ceiling. What happens now and 3 ways this can impact your wallet.