GM earnings preview: What to expect

Automaker General Motors is set to report earnings on Tuesday. Yahoo Finance Automotive Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down what to expect from the car company's EV forecast while keeping up with its competition.

Video Transcript

AKIKO FUJITA: General Motors reporting on Tuesday it feels like the EV division yet another focus here. But what are you going to be watching for?

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: So last quarter, they had a big sort of profit beat and also a big revenue beat, but they had to actually up their profit guidance EBIT, adjusted EBITDA guidance $11 billion, $13 billion range for 2023. So that was a big deal, got the stock moving much higher at the end of the Q1 results.

But also the EV game plan, they want to build about a million EVs by the end of 2025. People will be watching to see if they can actually do that. Three big releases this year-- the Silverado EV, the Blazer, and also the Equinox, smaller, cheaper EV. So that's sort of a part of the big bull case for them from the EV point of view. Can they kind of make this year their year? Because they're sort of behind Ford. They're sort of behind Tesla. So that's enough people will be watching tomorrow.

But also just big picture, top line revenue $42.82 billion, a 20% jump from a year ago and also adjusted EPS of $1.65 for tomorrow.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: All right, Pras. I know we'll be watching that report very closely.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: A lot of numbers all in the head Yeah.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Thank you, Pras.

AKIKO FUJITA: We'll be back on tomorrow.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yes, exactly. Exactly.