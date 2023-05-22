GM Enters Electric Pickup Battle With $40,000 Silverado
General Motors is finally pushing into the heart of the electric pickup market with its Chevrolet Silverado work truck starting production this month. The Silverado will first be produced in small numbers as a work truck for fleet buyers with a range of 450 miles a charge, then for retail customers this fall at a price of about $40,000 and with a battery that can last for 350 miles, topping Ford's Lightning model by about 30 miles. Bloomberg's Matt Miller talks with GM's president of North America, Rory Harvey.