GM to invest $918 million in factories to build out V-8 engines, EV parts

There is more than one way to wage war and Norwegian chemical conglomerate Yara is accusing Russia of weaponizing its spot in the food supply chain as part of its war with Ukraine. The war has caused supply chain issues by driving up the price of natural gas, which is key to fertilizer production. This in turn has caused global fertilizer prices to hit record levels, leading farmers to raise their prices, Yara told the BBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.