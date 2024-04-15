GM to move headquarters to new Detroit development

General Motors (GM) held a press conference Monday afternoon announcing that the company will move its headquarters from the Renaissance Center to the new Hudson's development, which will be the second tallest tower in Detroit, Michigan. The press conference was led by CEO Mary Barra, who recently spoke to Yahoo Finance about the transition to EVs.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest development for GM and what it could mean for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino