Goldman cuts 2023 earnings forecast for chip stocks ahead of CHIPS Act vote

Investor's Business Daily

On Friday, Qualcomm reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 83, up from 75 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Over 100 years of market history shows that the best-performing stocks typically have an RS Rating north of 80 as they begin their biggest price moves.