How Goldman Sachs is boosting business led by Black women

Goldman Sachs' "One Million Black Women" initiative is aimed at helping "the dual disproportionate gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for generations." Goldman Sachs is committing $10 billion in direct capital investment in philanthropic support. Asahi Pompey, Goldman Sachs Global Head of Corporate Engagement, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the program and the capital commitment from Goldman Sachs.

Pompey explains what the program offers: "What we decided to do is develop a program where we could turbocharge the solo-preneurs, because these are very small businesses, it's usually the single, that woman, with a maybe part-time employee so, really solo-preneurs, and walk alongside her and provide best-in-class education... tell me about your financials, going through them in a really rigorous way, to really understand the P&L. Talk about the operations related to your business. Crack open that module on customers and customer focus. And that's what the program delivers"

