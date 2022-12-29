Goldman Sachs CEO warns the bank will cut up to 8% of workforce in January
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that layoffs will be impacting the banking industry in the first half of 2023.
MARKET PULSE Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) stock is up 5.2% in premarket trades on Thursday after the Waltham, Mass., biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an appeal for its Xphozah medicine.
The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.
There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing
The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.
As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?
Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer & Co. Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's stock outlook in 2023 following Elon Musk's invested interest in managing Twitter this past year.
Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal next week to fraud charges connected to the collapse of cryptocurrency FTX Reuters reported.
All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.
A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."
The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.
Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.
The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.
If you’re a grandparent looking to save the day by helping your grandchildren pay for college, take a second look at a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan. Rule changes to federal financial aid calculations in 2023 mean that new investing opportunities are open for family members to help out without hurting financial aid. Not all generations have the same level of wealth, and their ups and downs don’t always align when it counts for financial aid calculations.
Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.
Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.
Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.
“I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.
Despite huge losses in the first half of the year that crypto hasn't been able to rebound from, enthusiasts refuse to give up hope.