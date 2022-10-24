U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.14
    +12.39 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,323.11
    +240.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,795.43
    -64.28 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.07
    -2.17 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2280
    +0.0150 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9910
    +1.3610 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,332.02
    +149.04 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.46
    +0.10 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.83
    +62.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     
1

Goldman Sachs economist: There's a 35% chance of recession in next 12 months

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day on recession odds.

