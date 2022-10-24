Goldman Sachs economist: There's a 35% chance of recession in next 12 months
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day on recession odds.
Shares of Vaxcyte Inc. soared 46.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine met the primary endpoint in a Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study. The vaccine was tested in healthy adults. The company said it plans to advance its vaccine candidate into Phase 3 clinical trials using a 2.2 microgram dose. Vaxcyte's stock is down 13.5% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 21.2%.
On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies were rocked Monday, as China's President, Xi Jinping, moved to consolidate power
A consolidation of power by President Xi has alarmed investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s take on a Chinese recession.
In this video, I will compare AT&T (NYSE: T) to Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and see which one you should invest in. Both companies pay an over 7% dividend yield, which is very attractive, especially during a bear market.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the undisputed leader in natural gas infrastructure. The company owns and operates 70,000 miles of pipelines, giving it the largest natural gas network in North America. It transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. each day.
Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...
Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms
The third-quarter earnings of the auto sector are projected to witness year-over-year growth of 21.6%. Ford (F), Oshkosh (OSK) and Lear (LEA) look positioned to exceed earnings expectations in Q3.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.
U.K. bonds rallied on Monday as former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak won the Conservative leadership contest, making him the next prime minister.
Semiconductors are increasing in importance, and this company's machines are growing only more important in making them.
Investors have been waiting for 10 years for IBM’s turnaround strategy to show up as actual revenue growth. During that decade, annual revenue dwindled from $100 billion to $54 billion in 2020. It’s understandable that investors have become skeptical of a few good quarters of improving growth. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that trailing 12-month revenue has now increased for four consecutive quarters.
The Ark Invest chief has been generally on point with her buy-and-sell decisions with Tesla stock in the last year.
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th
(Bloomberg) -- China's yuan weakened and country's stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping's move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.
Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.
In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]
The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of November, with...