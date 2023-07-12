GoodRX-CVS partnership, Redfin stock slumps, DraftKings rises: Trending tickers

The S&P 500 is in the green as June's CPI report showed inflation continuing to cool. GoodRX shares rise as the company partners with CVS to launch a new product to help consumers save on generic drugs. Redfin stock falls after an analyst from D.A. Davidson said the stock rallied too much. DraftKings shares rise after the company received a bullish call from an analyst at Bank of America and an upgrade from "neutral" to "buy." Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at some of the trending tickers of the day.