Goodyear Tire stock moves higher amid activist investor campaign
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses a rise in stock for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company while Elliott Management pushes for significant changes at the company.
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses a rise in stock for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company while Elliott Management pushes for significant changes at the company.
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28, many Tesla bulls voiced concern he is too focused on the social media platform.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, spent $1,000 on oil royalties in 1962. He now receives 70 times that amount from them each year.
With the rise of ChatGPT, AI (artificial intelligence) has been generating an enormous amount of buzz this year, based on the tech’s potential to impact so many facets of everyday life and the way we interact with the world around us. But is it really a seismic development or just overhyped tech? Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban falls resolutely in the former camp. Having recently waded in on the conversation, Cuban has said the tech’s potential is “beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” comparing
Shares of beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev stock are down again as a conservative boycott continues to loom over the company.
Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterates Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy and a $320 price target. The analyst expects Nvidia to meet or slightly beat April quarter and July quarter outlook expectations on data center Hopper H100 ramp, solid Gaming trends (Ada Lovelace), and stable networking (NICs, switching, and DPUs). He sees Nvidia driving the biggest technology inflection the world may have seen in transformational AI everywhere and in everything. Jensen’s AI vision is openly playi
A lack of loan diversification and a steady rise in operating expenses are major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp (KEY).
Bayer (BAYRY) tops on first-quarter 2023 earnings but misses on sales. Management reiterates guidance.
Catalyst (CPRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.33% and 2.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Stock fell on Thursday afternoon as investors digested more inflation data and regional bank turmoil.
Cathie Wood has purchased 1.64 million TSLA shares so far in 2023, with her firm projecting Tesla will reach a $2,000 per share price in 2027.
Goodyear finds itself in the crosshairs of a new activist campaign.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & CO CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday the bank is convening weekly meetings to discuss the implications of a potential U.S. default, according to an interview on Bloomberg TV. Turning to the banking crisis, Dimon said regional banks are "quite strong" after reporting good earnings. Despite those concerns, Dimon blamed the recent banking crisis on CEOs and boards of failed lenders.
(Bloomberg) -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. tumbled by the most since October 2020 on Wednesday after the company cut its profit forecast for the year, signaling that interest in golf is cooling following a pandemic-fueled surge.Most Read from BloombergTucker Carlson’s Twitter Move Wipes $235 Million From RumbleSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseTreasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Mar
The sportswear brand ended its partnership with Kanye West last year over the rapper’s antisemitic comments, leaving it with more than $1 billion worth of unsold stock.
The Trade Desk's (TTD) first-quarter 2023 results reflect gains from solid customer retention and a growing innovative product pipeline.
Deere's (DE) second-quarter fiscal 2023 results are likely to reflect favorable farm fundamentals, partially offset by inflated costs and supply-chain headwinds.
The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Cassava Sciences entered a new percentile Thursday, with a rise from 77 to 85. Cassava Sciences stock is not currently in a good buy position, although it has recently reversed a downtrend. See if the stock forms a new pattern now that it has cleared several key moving averages.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told staff in an email Wednesday that the company will not be supplying raises to salaried employees, owing to macroeconomic conditions.
The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?