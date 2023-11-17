Google antitrust: The risk a ruling could pose for Apple

The evidentiary phase of federal prosecutors' antitrust lawsuit levied against Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has come to a close. The suit claims the tech giant abused its online search engine to establish a monopoly. Closing arguments are set to be heard in May 2024.

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan explains what Apple (AAPL) may have to lose if the Department of Justice wins this case, with one witness revealing the iPhone maker receives over a third of Google's advertising revenue due to the Google search feature on Apple's Safari browser.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.