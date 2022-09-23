Google CEO responds to employees after pulling back on expenses
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Google CEO Sundar Pichai's comments to employees at an all-hands meeting amid cost-cutting measures.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Google CEO Sundar Pichai's comments to employees at an all-hands meeting amid cost-cutting measures.
In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]
And what it means for your wealth-building options.
On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv
Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.
In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson is selling. If you want to skip our analysis of Neilson’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks. Kerr Neilson is a billionaire investor who co-founded Platinum Asset Management with Andrew Clifford nearly 28 […]
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.
You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.
Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.
A look at the shareholders of Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake...
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors hoping to see the streaming TV pioneer make a big splash may have gotten the credibility cannonball that they were craving. Roku turned heads on Thursday afternoon, announcing the hiring of Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier to step in as president of its ascending Roku Media segment. Roku needs to be ready.
Now that these companies are direct competitors more than ever, which stock can better serve investors?
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Costco.
The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?
In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]
It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.
In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]
“We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."