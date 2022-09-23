U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,693.60
    -64.39 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,625.81
    -450.87 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,878.34
    -188.46 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,676.09
    -46.22 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -4.58 (-5.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.20
    -28.90 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0113 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7350
    +0.0270 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0927
    -0.0328 (-2.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2290
    +0.8940 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,764.98
    -130.35 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.80
    -13.74 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,021.30
    -138.22 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Google CEO responds to employees after pulling back on expenses

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Google CEO Sundar Pichai's comments to employees at an all-hands meeting amid cost-cutting measures.

Recommended Stories