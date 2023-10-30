Google CEO's testimony may be antitrust milestone

STORY: The CEO of Google has testified in what may become a key moment in the company's once-in-a-life time antitrust battle with the U.S. government.

This was Sundar Pichai leaving court in Washington Monday.

The lawsuit focuses on the billions of dollars that Google has paid to companies to be the default search engine on various phones and computers.

The big moment was because Pichai acknowledged under questioning by federal prosecutors that being the default was important for keeping users glued to Google products.

The case is over whether Google acted illegally to maintain its market dominance of search engines and some types of online advertising.

The government argues Google used agreements with companies like Apple to cut out rival search engines in a way that breaks antitrust law.

If Google loses, it may be forced to scrap some of its business practices.

The company argues that when people don't like default search engines they can switch to another.

In early October, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified that his company had tried to make its Bing search engine the default on Apple smartphones but was rebuffed, and dismissed Google's argument that it is easy to change defaults on devices, as "bogus."