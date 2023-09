Reuters

DuckDuckGo, which has long complained that Google's tactics have made it too tough to get people to use their search engine on a mobile phone, will be one of many rivals to the online search giant eyeing a once-in-a-generation antitrust trial set to begin Tuesday. The United States will argue Google didn't play by the rules in its efforts to dominate online search in a trial seen as a battle for the soul of the Internet. The U.S. Justice Department is expected to detail how Google paid billions of dollars annually to device makers like Apple Inc., wireless companies like AT&T and browser makers like Mozilla to keep Google's search engine atop the leader board.