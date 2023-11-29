Google to delete inactive accounts: What to look out for

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced that it will start deleting accounts that have not been used or signed into at least two years, including content from Google's Workspace apps (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

Yahoo Finance Technology Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the announcement and what it means for Google account holders.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.