U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,627.90
    +5.46 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,518.70
    +113.77 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,454.39
    +21.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.83
    -6.85 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    -2.84 (-3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2330
    -0.0060 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7150
    -0.4210 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,822.88
    -595.05 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.48
    -7.58 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.77
    -2.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,843.70
    +51.90 (+0.16%)
     

Google, Epic Games fallout an 'unexpected outcome': Analyst

Angel Smith and Jared Blikre

A federal jury unanimously ruled Google (GOOG, GOOGL) unfairly leveraged monopoly power in the app market in an antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games. TD Cowen's TMT policy analyst Paul Gallant says a key distinction in this case versus prior cases is the jury verdict rather than just a judge's decision.

Gallant indicates the outcome was "unexpected" given parallels to Apple's litigation, where similar conduct claims failed. He states Google losing when Apple (APPL) imposes more app store restrictions on competitors came as a “surprise.”

However, Gallant doesn't believe substantial Play Store model changes are coming anytime soon given that Google will likely appeal the ruling.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

