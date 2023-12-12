Google, Epic Games fallout an 'unexpected outcome': Analyst

A federal jury unanimously ruled Google (GOOG, GOOGL) unfairly leveraged monopoly power in the app market in an antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games. TD Cowen's TMT policy analyst Paul Gallant says a key distinction in this case versus prior cases is the jury verdict rather than just a judge's decision.

Gallant indicates the outcome was "unexpected" given parallels to Apple's litigation, where similar conduct claims failed. He states Google losing when Apple (APPL) imposes more app store restrictions on competitors came as a “surprise.”

However, Gallant doesn't believe substantial Play Store model changes are coming anytime soon given that Google will likely appeal the ruling.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.