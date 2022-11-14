U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.20
    -3.76 (-4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.39 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0333
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1752
    -0.0088 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8690
    +1.1140 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,348.98
    -25.45 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.32
    +10.03 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     
4

Google pays out $391.5 million in a settlement regarding private data collection

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the latest news developing around a Google settlement across 40 states regarding the tech company's tracking of personal data.

