Google requiring advertisers to disclose AI use in political campaigns

Rachelle Akuffo and Luke Carberry Mogan

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) plans to require advertisers to disclose the use of AI-generated campaign ads. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Google's timeline to implement this new policy.