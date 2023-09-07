Google requiring advertisers to disclose AI use in political campaigns

Stocks were lower on Thursday amid building signs the US economy could be running hot.
The Fed's interest-rate hikes will have severe, delayed impacts on households, businesses, and the wider US economy, Stephanie Pomboy says.
New data shows the massive impact the electric vehicle buildout is making on manufacturing and infrastructure spending in America — a big win for the Biden administration and its legislative agenda.
(Bloomberg) -- China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in sensitive departments to government-backed agencies and state companies, a sign of growing challenges for Apple Inc. in its biggest foreign market and global production base.
(Bloomberg) -- US regional banks may need to raise significant amounts of additional debt to comply with new regulatory requirements, but the extra capital might not be enough to prevent future failures, according to research published Wednesday.
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees, telling staff at some central government agencies to stop using their Apple mobiles at work, two sources familiar with the matter said. Against a backdrop of tensions between Beijing and Washington, the extension of a ban imposed more than two years ago signals growing challenges for the U.S. company, which relies heavily on China for revenue growth and manufacturing. Staff in at least three ministries and government bodies were told not to use iPhones at work, said the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 13,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Sept. 2 from a revised 229,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the rolls of those continuing to receive jobless benefits beyond the first week fell by 40,000 to 1.679 million in the week ended Aug. 26 from a revised 1.719 million a week earlier. Overall, the jobless claims figures show the U.S. job market appears in no danger of rolling over in the near term.
Should oil producers choose next year not to reverse their cuts, then the Biden administration may have a problem on its hands.
(Bloomberg) -- China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., warrants investigation as the company appears to have violated US sanctions by supplying components to Huawei Technologies Co., US lawmakers said.
The Chinese government is banning the use of iPhones by government officials at work, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Apple (AAPL) shares fell 4% Wednesday on a report China banned its government officials from using the company's iPhones for work, as part of Beijing's effort to reduce its reliance on foreign technology and strengthen cybersecurity.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking steps to thwart oil development in remote reaches of Alaska by canceling leases to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and setting up plans for more conservation in the state's petroleum reserve.
A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington said that accusations of China using AI to create fake social media accounts were "full of prejudice and malicious speculation" and that China advocates for the safe use of AI. In a new research report, Microsoft said the social media accounts were part of a suspected Chinese information operation. The campaign bore similarities to activity which the U.S. Department of Justice has attributed to "an elite group within (China's) Ministry of Public Security," Microsoft said.
More than $200bn (£160bn) has been wiped off the value of Apple following reports that China has banned government officials from using iPhones at work.
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina's presidential candidate Javier Milei is in talks with investment funds abroad to obtain the foreign currency needed to dollarize the economy if elected later this year, according to an economic adviser.
A “wave of bankruptcies” threatens the eurozone economy as companies used to ultra-low borrowing costs are hit by rising interest rates, the OECD has warned.
Goldman Sachs top economist reveals a somewhat contrarian take on the US consumer for 2024.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at this weekend's Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India with an offer for the "Global South": whatever happens to China's economy, the United States can help fund your development. Armed with cash for the World Bank and promises of sustained U.S. engagement, Biden hopes to persuade fast-growing economies in Africa, Latin America and Asia that there is an alternative to China's Belt and Road project, which has funneled billions of dollars to developing countries but left many deeply in debt.
The head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has asked the country's top three oilfield services companies to explain why they continued doing business in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and demanded that they commit to “cease all investments” in Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, cited an Associated Press report that the companies — SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton — helped keep Russian oil flowing even as sanctions targeted the Russian war effort. Russia imported more than $200 million in technology from the three companies in the year following the invasion in February 2022, customs data obtained by B4Ukraine and vetted by The AP showed.