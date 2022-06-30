Google searches for electric vehicles and Tesla climb amid high gas prices
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the chart of the day.
Video Transcript
BRIAN SOZZI: All right. With gas prices staying stubbornly high, consumers are on the hunt for electric vehicles. Check out some new Google search data on EVs compiled by Goldman Sachs. You can see a big spike in search interest in recent months with gas prices staying elevated. Interesting chart of the day right there.