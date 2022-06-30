U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,776.98
    -41.85 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,687.39
    -341.92 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,013.12
    -164.78 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.25
    -25.12 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.38
    -4.40 (-4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    -0.55 (-2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0452
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    -0.0930 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8800
    -0.6650 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.61
    -951.86 (-4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.88
    -21.58 (-5.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.06
    -163.26 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google searches for electric vehicles and Tesla climb amid high gas prices

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • F
  • NIO
  • GM
  • VLTA
  • LCID
  • NKLA
  • TSLA

Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the chart of the day.

Video Transcript

BRIAN SOZZI: All right. With gas prices staying stubbornly high, consumers are on the hunt for electric vehicles. Check out some new Google search data on EVs compiled by Goldman Sachs. You can see a big spike in search interest in recent months with gas prices staying elevated. Interesting chart of the day right there.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • This FAANG Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    Privacy changes for iPhone users have made tracking users more difficult, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious spending (and resulting losses) on the metaverse has Wall Street questioning his plans. Meta Platforms gets most of its revenue from advertising to the people using its social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Ken Griffin is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffon’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Kenneth C. Griffin is the founder and Chief Executive Officer […]

  • My Top Tech Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Even Close)

    After a steep sell-off, continued success, and excellent risk mitigation, the stars are aligning for Twilio.

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • Billionaire Saylor Makes New Bitcoin Bet Despite Heavy Losses

    As long Michael Saylor is around, Bitcoin will never walk alone. The billionaire co-founder and CEO of MicroStrategy , and four-alarm Bitcoin evangelist has taken the concept of HODL -- sometimes known as "hold on for dear life" -- to the stratosphere. This is a challenging time for digital currencies.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has admittedly been battered by the rising rates environment and the market-wide selloff in growth equities. […]

  • Bitcoin falls below $19,000 following Grayscale ETF rejection

    After fighting to hold $20,000 on Wednesday, buyer support for bitcoin collapsed early Thursday morning, bitcoin falling over 5% to trade as low as $18,930.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Should You Invest in Revlon Stock Right Now?

    Revlon's shares spiked after it filed for bankruptcy protection. But things could get ugly fast for investors.

  • Is Riot Blockchain Stock a Buy Now?

    Two years ago, a failed medical device maker called Bioptix abandoned its original business, ordered thousands of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining rigs, and rebranded itself as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT). At the time, it seemed like Riot was just another company trying to jump on the crowded Bitcoin and blockchain bandwagon to attract new investors. At that peak, Riot was valued at $6.1 billion -- or 29 times the $213 million in revenue it would go on to generate in 2021.

  • 5 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

    For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.

  • Drugmaker Endo Misses Bond Payment as Potential Bankruptcy Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Endo International Plc, the latest drugmaker pushed to the brink by opioid lawsuits, said it skipped a $38 million interest payment as it looks at options including a potential bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Pro