Google searches for ‘flight cancellations’ hit highest level since 2020

Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

Video Transcript

BRIAN SOZZI: All right, it is Friday. So why not do a chart of the day. Flight cancellations and delays have been impacting travelers across the country for months as COVID-19 impacts airline staffing. And indeed, search activity on Google reflects the angst amongst travelers. As you could see on that chart, searches for flight cancellations are now at their highest level since the pandemic kicked into high gear back in March 2020.