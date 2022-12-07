Google, Snap, Meta stocks fall as tech is under pressure
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how Google, Snap, and Meta are trading as tech falls under pressure.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how Google, Snap, and Meta are trading as tech falls under pressure.
NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.
On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.
As 2023 approaches, it marks the end of what can be called a turbulent year for the stock market. In a volatile market, it is smart to own stocks that have high growth prospects. Thanks to its rising top and bottom line, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have surged 46% so far this year.
Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.
In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]
(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street’s pessimism spread on its shares after the online car dealer’s largest creditors signed a deal to act together in negotiations with the company.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Se
The discussions ranged from economic theory to how to address major global problems to what Ben Franklin would think about the modern world if he time-traveled to the present. Here are the three best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December, according to OpenAI's amazing new chatbot. ChatGPT's first recommendation was Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
Stock markets prepared to continue their downward trend on Wednesday, as early morning moves in futures markets indicated further declines after two losing sessions on Monday and Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked poised to suffer the most significant declines, with futures contracts falling more than 1% in premarket trading. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose sharply after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company reported solid financial results late Tuesday, but the biggest pop came for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX).
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...
Despite the challenging economic environment, Global-e Online and Farfetch look positioned for a bright future.
What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...
Insiders at United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) sold US$2.5m worth of stock at an average price of US$192 a share...
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.
With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s...
The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.
MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell into both categories, and its punishment was swift and severe, with the stock shedding 74% of its value since late last year. If investors had a holiday wish list related to MongoDB, it would undoubtedly include a beat and raise, strong growth, and maybe even a little profitability for their stocking. When the company released its financial results, MongoDB put plenty of presents under the tree, delivering everything on shareholders' wish lists -- and more.
Growth stocks got hit with another round of big sell-offs today, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once again caught up in the pullback. Tech stocks soared last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central banking authority could take a softer approach to raising interest rates this month. Following last week's big gains, investors are once again taking a more cautious stance on the market, and Roku stock has now given up all the gains it posted across last week's trading.
What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.
When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...