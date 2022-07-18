U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.87
    +26.71 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,477.89
    +189.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,574.46
    +122.04 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.22
    +25.84 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.03
    +4.44 (+4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.60
    +11.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    +0.24 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0175
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9760
    +0.0460 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    +0.0138 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1800
    -0.2760 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,045.15
    +872.53 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.83
    +18.64 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.43
    +71.42 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Google stock climbs after stock split goes into effect

In this article:
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Alphabet stock split.

