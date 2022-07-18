Google stock climbs after stock split goes into effect

Reuters

The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Snap last month launched Snapchat+, a paid version of the Snapchat app, in the United States priced at $3.99 a month and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap in May said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending.