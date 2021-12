Gotham owner details staffing and inflation challenges restaurants are facing

Motley Fool

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the recently renamed Facebook, jumped on Monday. The stock's gain is likely being driven both by a pretty bullish day for the overall stock market on Monday and reports that Meta Platforms' Oculus virtual reality (VR) headset may have been a blockbuster hit this holiday season. The popularity of the Meta Platforms app for the Oculus VR goggles suggests that the headset could have been one of this holiday season's most popular gifts.